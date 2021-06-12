Odisha seeks immediate repair of Odia school in West Bengal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has written to its West Bengal counterpart to immediately take up the restoration of Gopabandhu High School at Bhawanipore in Kolkata where around 100 Odia students are studying at the secondary level.

School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrata Sahu in a letter to his counterpart in the neighbouring state said the school, named after freedom fighter Gopabandhu Dash, received official recognition from the West Bengal government in 1981.

Sahu said that the school building is in a dilapidated condition and the Kolkata police and local administration have already declared it as unsafe.

“The school building was damaged in cyclone Amphan and its condition has deteriorated further now,” he wrote.

He pointed out that with a substantial Odia population living in and around Kolkata metro area, the repair and renovation work of the school needs to be taken up at the earliest for the benefit of the students.