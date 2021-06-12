STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rendered jobless by lockdown, siblings 'desert' 85-year-old mother in Odisha

On Wednesday, the two sons Ramesh and Rabi reached their sister’s home after losing employment due to pandemic.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Old Woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Loss of employment due to the lockdown and the consequent hardships allegedly prompted two siblings to abandon their 85-year-old mother near Loharakhandi bridge under Bhanjanagar police limits on Thursday.

Police rescued the woman and admitted her to a hospital. The octogenarian was identified as Bijaya Patnaik of Golanthara. She had gone to live with her married daughter at Jagannathprasad after the two sons left for Kolkata in search of work.

Though poor, the daughter took care of her mother. On Wednesday, the two sons Ramesh and Rabi reached their sister’s home after losing employment due to pandemic.

The poverty stricken daughter apparently expressed her inability to cover for the sustenance of the brothers and suggested they took care of Bijaya.

Aggrieved, the two siblings took their mother in an autorickshaw and reached Bhanjanagar. They alighted near Loharakhandi bridge and carried their ailing mother to the banks of the river. Locals noticed this from a distance and suspected that the woman might have been a Covid victim.

Upon reaching the spot, they were shocked to see the woman alive and crying. As the two brothers tried to flee, the locals detained them and informed police.

Bhanjanagar police reached the spot and shifted the woman to Bhanjanagar hospital and detained the two siblings.  Meanwhile, the Bhanjanagar Sub-collector has asked the hospital authorities to treat the elderly woman free of cost.

Two poachers held with venison

Forest personnel arrested two poachers and seized 40 kg of venison from their possession at Bagapatia village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Friday.

The arrested duo was identified as Krushnachandra Parida and Sasanka Maiti. Acting on a tip off, forest officials raided the village and apprehended the poachers.

The accused confessed that they had trapped a deer that had strayed into the nearby fields on Thursday night and killed it to sell the meat, said DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

The deer hide was also recovered from their possession. The duo was booked under Sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and produced in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Bhanjanagar Loharakhandi Bridge
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp