1,277 kg ganja seized from oxygen cylinder-laden truck in Odisha, two arrested  

JEYPORE: The second Covid wave has not deterred ganja smugglers, rather made them come up with new ways to keep their illegal trade thriving. Jeypore police on Saturday busted a new modus operandi of the drug peddlers by seizing around 1,277 kg of ganja from an oxygen cylinder laden truck which was en route to New Delhi from Visakhapatnam.

Sources said the oxygen cylinders were imported from Vietnam.

After the cylinders reached Visakhapatnam port, a transporter was hired to ferry the oxygen to the Red Cross Society of New Delhi.

Accordingly, 150 oxygen cylinders were loaded in a container truck and the vehicle started for the destination on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Jeypore Sadar police got information that ganja was being smuggled in a truck in Koraput area. Subsequently, a police team led by Jeypore Sadar IIC A Mahakud intercepted the container truck near Jeypore Ghat.

On searching the vehicle, police found around 1,277 kg of ganja packed in bags and kept near the oxygen cylinders.

Two drivers of the container, Jashpal and Lakhwinder Singh of Punjab were arrested.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore AA Behera informed that during investigation, it was revealed that the smugglers had planned to unload the contraband at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

“Efforts are underway to identify the smugglers involved in the crime and nab them. However, our main job now is to ensure that the life-saving oxygen cylinders reach New Delhi on time. We have already informed the transporter to make arrangements to transport the oxygen in another container,” the SDPO added.

In the last few years, Koraput has become the most preferred source for ganja peddlers from across the country. Around 75 ganja smugglers belonging to Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana have been lodged in Jeypore and Koraput jails in the last one and a half years.