Congress targets Naveen Patnaik government over Odisha's Covid death figures

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday targeted the State government for mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation and suppressing the death figures.

OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi and party spokesperson Sudarsan Das alleged that though the government admits death of 3,257 persons due to the pandemic, registers in Satyanagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar and Sati Chaura in Cuttack show 650 and 460 cremations respectively between May 1 and 15.

They alleged that there were 1,288 cremations in Satyanagar alone during September 2020, but the government admitted that only 395 persons had died in the entire State due to Covid during the period.

They demanded compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

Besides, the Congress leaders demanded that the government should release funds from the CMRF for those who are undergoing ECMO treatment in other states as it is very costly.