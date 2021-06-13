STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID fallout: Odisha athlete becomes delivery boy to sustain family

The 18-year-old , a UG second year student of Malkangiri College, has not lost hopes, though and expects to hit the turf soon after things turn normal.

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  The pandemic impacted many lives and so did it for tribal Odia boy, Dibana Bugalat, a marathon runner. 

The one who had garnered medals and trophies for his performance in marathons in the State as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has taken up the job of a delivery boy with Amazon to sustain his family in these trying times. 

An inmate of Sports Hostel in the district, he has been training as an athlete for five years. However, due to the lockdown triggered by Covid-19 pandemic, the hostel has been closed forcing Bugalat to come back home. 

“With no other source of income, I am working as a delivery boy with Amazon and get Rs 7,500 per month. Hopefully, things will become normal soon and I can get back to running more marathons and bring more name and fame to my State,” said Bugalat to TNIE. 

The youngster who has been helping his family in times of distress had to compromise on his studies too. Since most of his time is devoted to work, he does not even get an opportunity to continue practice. 

As he is unable to afford a bike, the young sportsman cycles 13 kms daily from his village to the headquarters town to delivers products to customers.

