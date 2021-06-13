STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Digital learning: Classes to be live-streamed on YouTube in Odisha

While Odia, English, history, geography, Hindi and Sanskrit classes will be held thrice a week, science and mathematics classes will be telecast twice a week for Class X students.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  As digital learning has become the new normal in these Covid times, the State government in a bid to bring a feel of real-time classroom teaching for the students has decided to live-stream classes from June 21.

The Directorate of Secondary Education said lessons will be live-streamed for students of Class IX and X between 10.45 am and 1 pm from Monday to Friday every week. Four classes will be held every day with 30 minutes duration for each. 

While Odia, English, history, geography, Hindi and Sanskrit classes will be held thrice a week, science and mathematics classes will be telecast twice a week for Class X students. 

The directorate has decided to hold four classes of Odia and English, and three classes of remaining subjects per week for Class IX students.

While lessons for Class X students will be imparted as per the revised syllabus of last year, lessons of Class IX will be based on the Utkarsh books.

The directorate has asked the district education officers (DEOs) to keep studios ready for live-streaming by June 17. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has also issued guidelines to set up live-streaming studios in classrooms. 

The OSEPA has asked the DEOs to identify schools in their district where the studios will be set up with adequate lighting, provision of AC or ceiling fan, a white board, laptop or desktop and two high resolution cameras along with other equipment. A technical staff of the department at the district-level will coordinate the live-streaming process. 

The teachers to be selected for the purpose will have to send their lesson plans in advance along with audio-visual elements like videos, animation and graphics for use. The schools have also been asked to keep a record of attendance of students in the online classes. Subject teachers of each school will attend these classes and clear doubts of their students afterwards.

Guidelines

  • Lessons to be live-streamed between 10.45 am and 1 pm. 

  • Four classes will be held every day with 30 minutes duration for each.

  • Lessons for Class X students will be imparted as per revised syllabus. 

  • DEOs to keep studios ready for live-streaming by June 17.

  • Subject teachers to attend these classes and clear doubts of students afterwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital Learning Online Classes covid-19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp