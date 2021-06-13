Digital learning: Classes to be live-streamed on YouTube in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As digital learning has become the new normal in these Covid times, the State government in a bid to bring a feel of real-time classroom teaching for the students has decided to live-stream classes from June 21.

The Directorate of Secondary Education said lessons will be live-streamed for students of Class IX and X between 10.45 am and 1 pm from Monday to Friday every week. Four classes will be held every day with 30 minutes duration for each.

While Odia, English, history, geography, Hindi and Sanskrit classes will be held thrice a week, science and mathematics classes will be telecast twice a week for Class X students.

The directorate has decided to hold four classes of Odia and English, and three classes of remaining subjects per week for Class IX students.

While lessons for Class X students will be imparted as per the revised syllabus of last year, lessons of Class IX will be based on the Utkarsh books.

The directorate has asked the district education officers (DEOs) to keep studios ready for live-streaming by June 17. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has also issued guidelines to set up live-streaming studios in classrooms.

The OSEPA has asked the DEOs to identify schools in their district where the studios will be set up with adequate lighting, provision of AC or ceiling fan, a white board, laptop or desktop and two high resolution cameras along with other equipment. A technical staff of the department at the district-level will coordinate the live-streaming process.

The teachers to be selected for the purpose will have to send their lesson plans in advance along with audio-visual elements like videos, animation and graphics for use. The schools have also been asked to keep a record of attendance of students in the online classes. Subject teachers of each school will attend these classes and clear doubts of their students afterwards.

