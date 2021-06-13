Fake Army officer held in Bhubaneswar, SUV seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man, who devised a novel way to beat the lockdown movement restrictions and also hoodwink vehicle finance officials by posing as an Army officer, was arrested by police on Saturday.

Identified as Ratikant Satpathy of Daruthenga, he had pasted Army stickers both on the front and rear windscreens of his SUV. Police said Satpathy is an employee of a private company and not the owner of the SUV.

The vehicle belongs to a man against whom a cheating case was earlier registered and is absconding. The SUV was also in loan default and on look out of finance company officials.

Satpathy was nabbed after Dhananjay Hota of Nayapalli spotted him driving the vehicle bearing the registration number of his four-wheeler.

In the last one year, Hota has received three challans of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 for various traffic violations which were reportedly committed by Satpathy.

“The bonafide owner of the four-wheeler has reportedly not cleared the loan of the vehicle. Satpathy was driving the same vehicle with fake registration number and Army stickers to hoodwink the cops during lockdown and to avoid the attention of the finance company’s officials,” said Nayapalli police.

Police have registered a case in this connection and seized a cap with Army printed on it and the vehicle from his possession. Further investigation is on, police added.