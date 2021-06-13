Four, including two women, hurt in cylinder blast in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Four persons including two women were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Belapokhari village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Saturday.

The incident took place in the house of Somanath Pallaur when his wife Banita was cooking in the kitchen. The gas cylinder caught fire and exploded, causing injuries to Banita and her son Sujit.

On hearing screams, neighbour Sujit Nayak and his wife Mamata rushed to the spot but they too sustained injuries as the explosion has caused a fire in the house.

On being informed, police along with a team of fire personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the district headquarters hospital.

Banita and Sujit were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their conditioned worsened.

Sources said property worth Rs 2 lakh was destroyed in the explosion and the resultant fire.