Monsoon advances in Odisha, to cover entire state on Sunday

Published: 13th June 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

rain, monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The south-west monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Odisha and is expected to cover entire State in next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the monsoon covered Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, remaining parts of Puri, most parts of Nayagarh and Khurda, and some parts of Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area is lying over north-west Bay of Bengal and under its influence one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Rayagada and Nuapada witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While Soro received the highest rainfall of 9 cm, Kashipur in Rayagada, Govindpur in Balasore, Tihidi and Boden recorded 7 cm rainfall each during the period.

Similarly, Keonjhar received 8.1 cm rainfall and Cuttack 3.6 cm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Capital city received lowest 1.7 rainfall.

“The system is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during next two to three days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The system is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and five other districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in 10 districts including Cuttack on Sunday.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
