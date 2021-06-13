STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: No cancellation of UG, PG exams, final decision on June 18

The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo following a meeting with vice chancellors of universities.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Saturday made it clear that the under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) exams in colleges and universities  will not be cancelled.

The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo following a meeting with vice chancellors of universities.

However, a final decision on the examinations will be announced after another round of meeting on June 18 as the VCs have sought more time from the government in this regard, he said.

“As per today’s discussions, the pending UG and PG examinations are most likely to be conducted by the universities. In the next seven days, the VCs will hold talks with the principals of their affiliated colleges and seek their feedback. They will also seek feedback of students from both urban and rural areas,” Sahoo said.

The Minister said though many states had decided to scrap the UG and PG examinations last year, the Supreme Court directed them to conduct them and the examinations were held accordingly. 

“Despite all the difficulties, colleges and universities are continuing with their online classes and the UG and PG students have been advised to remain prepared for the examinations,” he said while suggesting that the examinations should be conducted in the larger interest of the students.

Rama Devi Women’s University VC Prof Aparajita Chowdhury said that the universities agreed to conduct the tests as the final year examinations are crucial for any UG and PG student to prepare for national-level competitive examinations.

She, however, said the decision cannot be taken immediately as there are many aspects that need to be taken into consideration to conduct examinations in the middle of a pandemic.

“A large section of UG and PG students are from rural areas and we have to see if conducting examinations online will be feasible for them. We have to get their feedback before deciding the mode of the examinations,” Chowdhury said.

VCs in the meeting also said there are many colleges where courses are yet to be completed.

The university will also ask their affiliated colleges to submit a definite timeline by which they can complete the pending courses to decide on the examinations, sources said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp