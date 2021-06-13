STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government orders probe as fake Covid drugs seized from more districts

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the Drugs Controller has been asked to conduct a detailed probe and submit a comprehensive report on source of procurement and transaction trail.

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe into the spurious Covid drug trade following the seizure of huge quantities of fake drugs from different parts of the State.

A day after the Drug Control Administration squad seized 170 boxes containing 17,000 allegedly fake antiviral drug Favipiravir from a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Cuttack, spurious medicines were seized from Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

“As per the Supreme Court ruling, the Drug Control Administration will carry out the investigation and file a chargesheet against the accused in the competent court,” he said.  

The alleged spurious drugs under the brand name Favimax-400 were seized from Cuttack before the stock was released in the open market. 

Acting on a tip-off from Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra that spurious Favipiravir tablets allegedly manufactured by Max Relief Health Care at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, a non-existing manufacturer, have been purchased by Medilloyd Medicament Pvt Ltd at Kanika Chowk, Cuttack, the raid was conducted.

The firm had purchased 58,000 Favimax tablets from one Max Relief Health Care, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP, of which he had supplied 40,600 tablets to Mahadev Medicals and Surgicals, Gwalior. 

“Of the available stock of 17,400 tablets, 400 were sent for statutory testing and the balance 17,000 tablets were seized under the provision of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules,” said Drugs Controller Annada Sankar Das.

During investigation, it was also found that nine other drugs allegedly manufactured by Max Relief Health Care have been purchased by the firm.

The supply details to Gwalior has been communicated to the Food and Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh. 

Since the drugs were found to have been supplied to different districts, all drugs inspectors have been alerted.

“After completion of the investigation, prosecution cases will be filed in the designated courts under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” he added.

