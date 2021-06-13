Odisha: Health workers give Covid medicines to wrong woman  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In an embarrassing goof-up in Naugaon block of the district, a 55-year-old woman was made to take Covid medicines by health workers on the basis of a test report which actually belonged to another woman with the same name.

The incident took place in Tentoi village under Naugaon’s Tiruna panchayat on June 9.

Sources said the Health department conducted a mass testing drive at Tentoi primary school on June 7 following a spurt in Covid cases in the panchayat. As many as 55 persons tested positive in Tiruna of which 15 were from Tentoi village.

After getting the Covid positive list, local ASHA and ANM workers went to the 55-year-old woman’s house on Wednesday advising her to take the medicines for five days though she was not the one who was infected.

In the meantime, the 36-year-old woman who had tested positive along with five members of her family, was not provided any medicines nor was she told to isolate.

As a result, her entire family roamed in the village and mingled with people.

After two days of taking Covid medicines, the 55-year-old woman started to vomit and complained of diarrhoea.

On being informed, health workers rushed to her house on Friday and after verification, found that she was not infected.

Admitting that it was a mistake, the ANM worker said, “As there are two women of the same name in the village, we gave Covid medicines to the wrong person. It was our negligence. We have advised her to stop the medicines. She has been given ORS powder and other medicine for diarrhoea. The woman is stable now but a little weak.”

The health worker further informed that after realising their mistake, they went to the infected woman’s house but she reportedly refused to take the medicines.

Though all her family members including her husband have tested positive, they are reluctant to adhere to the quarantine guidelines.

Tiruna sarpanch Nirupama Das said the health officials did not mention the name of husband or father of the infected woman in the Covid positive list due to which health workers gave medicines to the wrong person.

Meanwhile, a health team led by medical officer of Naugaon community health centre Sunandan Mohanty visited Tentoi village to probe the goof-up on Saturday.

The health officials examined the 55-year-old woman’s condition and found her to be normal.

On the day, 180 new Covid cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 20,039 in the district. So far, 50 Covid deaths have been reported in the district.