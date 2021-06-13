STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Minor missing from shelter home found dead in Luna river

Body of a minor boy who had gone missing from a shelter home a night before has been found in Luna river near Kanas.

By Express News Service

Preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was an inmate of a child shelter run by Nilachal Seva Pratisthan in Kanas.

A missing complaint was lodged by the shelter home the previous day with the police. 

The body has been sent to district headquarters hospital for post mortem.

According to district child welfare officer Mahavir Rudranarayan Sahu, the minor boy was spotted by Railway Protection Force on May 28 from Mancheswer Railway Station and handed over to child welfare officer of Puri as he hailed from Brahmagiri block. 

Sahu said, he had summoned the boy’s mother and asked her to take custody of her son.

“She expressed her inability as her husband had passed away. The mother said she was now living in Bhubaneswar and it was difficult to maintain the boy on her part,” he added.

The boy’s mother  informed that he had a history of running away from home and gave in writing that she did not want to take back her son, the child welfare officer said. “After consulting the child protection officer and superiors, we put the boy in the shelter home,” he claimed.

Child protection officer Manoj Kumar Tripathy also corroborated the statement of Sahu. 

Initially, the boy was housed in isolation as per Covid-19 norms before being allowed to live with others. This government-funded child shelter has 120 inmates and takes care of their food and other basics needs. 

Kanas police station which registered a missing case in response to the complaint by the shelter home has converted it to an unnatural death case.

Senior police officers from district visited the spot and are supervising the case. Further action would be taken after post-mortem report is received, the investigating officer said.

