Odisha Police opens doors for transgenders for SI and constable ranks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards gender equality, the State government, for the first time, has allowed transgenders to apply for posts of sub-inspector (SI) and constable (communication) in Odisha police.

“So far, the only State in the country to engage transgenders in its police force is Tamil Nadu. Our objective is to ensure gender inclusion in the police force,” a senior officer of Odisha Police told TNIE.

The posts for assistant sub-inspectors (communication) will also be announced soon and transgenders can apply for it too, he added.

The All Odisha Third Gender Welfare Trust thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay for the initiative.

“During the then Police Commissioner RP Sharma’s tenure, at least 15 transgenders were engaged as traffic volunteers in the Capital. They have also done a decent job in increasing the revenue of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after they were given the task of collecting holding tax,” the trust’s chairperson Meira Parida said.

At least 45 transgenders have already expressed their willingness to join the prestigious police service, added Parida.

DGP Abhay said there are 477 vacancies in the rank of sub-inspector and 244 for constable (communication). He urged the youth to apply for the vacancies.