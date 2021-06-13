STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Single day highest 47 COVID deaths in 24 hours, new cases fell below 5,000 mark

The State reported 4,852 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,765 in quarantine and the rest 2,087 local contacts.

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Covid fatality graph got steeper in Odisha with 47 patients succumbing to the disease in last 24 hours even as new cases fell below 5,000 after 50 days. This was the highest single day fatalities in the State so far.

Earlier, 45 deaths were recorded by the Health administration on June 7.

The last time during the second wave, the State registered less than 5,000 cases was on April 21 when 4,851 cases were detected.

Khurda district reported the highest 649 new cases, followed by Cuttack (505) Jajpur (382), Balasore (364), Kendrapara (287), Angul (275), Puri (237), Bhadrak (222) and Mayurbhanj (210).

Fourteen districts reported cases in double digit.

Dispelling the public apprehension on rising deaths when cases are on a declining trend, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the death figures reflected now were actually of the previous 10 to 15 days.

“The announcement is delayed because it goes through an audit process. The district committee has to verify all details before sending it to the State government for announcement. Now the deaths have also come down proportionately with the number of new cases. But the pending audit of some deaths will take some time,” he clarified.

Sero survey in three districts

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to undertake sero survey in three districts to determine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community.

For the first time, children above the age of six years will be included in the survey.  

The sero-surveillance will be conducted by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput on June 16-17 and June 21-22.

The three districts are among 70 districts in the country taken up for the first phase survey during the second wave of the pandemic. 

