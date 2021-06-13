Odisha: Wild bear rescued from Jharigaon, sent back to forest

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Forest personnel on Saturday rescued a wild bear from Jharigaon and sent it back to the forest after monitoring its health.

The wild animal had strayed into Ranichachara village in the block at around 3 pm. As villagers spotted it and raised an alarm, the scared animal sneaked into the house of a villager.

A special rescue team arrived on the spot after getting information and rescued the animal after 8 hours of efforts. Medena forester Govind Nayak said the bear is five years old and was released into the wild after medical examination.

