STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rain alert presses panic button in coastal villages in Odisha

In one of the worst-hit Kankadapal village in Baliapal, over 127 out of 327 families have lost homestead and farmlands to the river which has been eating up land mass since 12 years. 

Published: 13th June 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Yaas

NDRF team engage in restoration work during cyclone Yaas landfall, in Balasore. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing yellow warning for Balasore, residents of low-lying villages along river Subarnarekha in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks are panic-stricken as heavy rainfall is likely to cause further damage to the eroding embankment in their area. 

Sources said, erosion of the embankment is being reported from this stretch of the river every year.

In 2006, the State government had mooted a proposal worth Rs 960 crore titled ‘Subarnarekha Sanskar Yojana’ and placed it before the Centre for construction of embankments, stone packing on both sides of the Subarnarekha besides renovation of the river mouth but to no avail.

Two years later, the Water Resources department had again sought attention of the government and Centre towards the need for embankment construction on the 30 km stretch in the two vulnerable blocks of Bhograi and Baliapal but no action was taken. 

Low-lying villages along the Subarnarekha like Palia, Bodhapal, Routrapur, Sungahmuan, Jakunda and Badatalapada under Baliapal block, and Rashalpur-B and Kulha village in Kumbhirgadi under Bhograi block are prone to heavy rainfall and frequent floods which have eroded the river embankment in these areas over time. 

In one of the worst-hit Kankadapal village in Baliapal, over 127 out of 327 families have lost homestead and farmlands to the river which has been eating up land mass since 12 years. 

Houses and cowsheds of villagers like Bansidhar Bindhani, Kalicharan Bindhani and Baniyan Bindhani of Rashalpur-A village in Baliapal block were washed away last year as there was no embankment to prevent the river from advancing.

In Rashalpur-A  under Bishnupur panchayat, more than 150 villagers are affected every year as the river keeps changing its course and damaging crops.

“Moreover, the district administration had placed sand bags along the embankment before the rainy season, two years back. Now, 50 per cent of those have been washed away,” said villagers Muralidhar Sahoo and Kalicharan Bindhani. 

Ward member of Badatalapada Subal Sahoo said motorable road up to Jamkunda Chowk was washed away by tidal ingress during the recent cyclone.

“The villagers would not have suffered had the government taken measures to protect the embankment,” he said. 

Contacted, Bhograi MLA and Balasore District Planning Board Chairman Ananta Das said the State government will take necessary measures as was declared by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while attending Talasari Beach Festival in 2019.

The CM had assured embankment protection for low-lying areas in the calamity-prone district. A technical committee had also visited the site afterwards and provided feedback to the State government, Das added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Odisha Rains
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp