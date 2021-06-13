Token system for paddy procurement fails farmers in Odisha

Bijoy Pradhan By

BHUBANESWAR: Procurement of rabi paddy under the centralised token system has failed the farmers of the State as many are uncertain if they can sell their produce to government agencies under price support system before the 2020-21 marketing season comes to an end on June 30.

Even if farmers are bringing their produce to mandis on the appointed date and time as prescribed in the allotted token, many are not lucky enough to sell off their stock the same day.

Take the case of Prakash Chandra Tanga, a farmer of Pipili in Puri district. He received his online token no-61 for sale of 81.6 quintal paddy on May 26. The time allotted was between 9 am and 11 am.

But the secretary of local primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) told him that his turn will come next week as paddy of farmers who were allotted May 21 date will be lifted first.

He was further told to keep a tab on allotment of quota to the next miller agent as the quota of the existing miller for lifting paddy is fulfilled.

Much to his dismay, Prakash received an SMS after a week from the centralised system of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments stating that, “You have not brought your paddy to the mandi even after 7 days of issue of token. It is informed to sell your paddy within the next five days failing which your token will lapse.”

Prakash’s token expired after 12 days from the date of issue for no fault of his. He is not sure whether he will be issued a fresh token.

What worries him most is that the rabi paddy procurement will be over on June 30. Prakash is not alone.

There are many hapless farmers like him who do not know whom to approach during this Covid pandemic situation for sale of their stock.

