STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Case against child shelter home in Odisha's Puri over death of inmate

The police have already intimated the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about their ongoing investigation into the matter.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mysterious death of a minor inmate of a child shelter home took a turn on Sunday after Puri Police registered a case against Nilachal Seva Pratisthan. The 16-year-old boy's body was fished out from Luna river in Kanas on Friday, a day after he went missing.

"A case of unnatural death was registered after the boy’s body was fished out. However, based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, a murder case was registered by Kanas police on Sunday evening," Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh told The New Indian Express

Preliminary examination suggested that there was no external injury on the body, the SP said. The police have already intimated the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about their ongoing investigation into the matter.

"The deceased and another boy - younger to him - had fled the centre together on Tuesday. Though the other boy was rescued the same night, the deceased's body was recovered on Friday. The probe of the case is going as per the guidelines of NCPCR," said a senior police officer. 

Additional SP P Pradhan, SDPO and Kanas IIC had visited the spot on Saturday to further investigate the matter.  It is being suspected that the boy may have jumped into Luna river to avoid getting caught by the shelter home staff and swam across to a village on the other end, but was trapped in the weeds on the water. 

According to district child welfare officer Mahabir Rudranarayan Sahoo, the minor was spotted by Railway Protection Force on May 28 at Mancheswar railway station and handed over to them as he hailed from Brahmagiri block. 

Sahoo said he had summoned the boy’s mother and asked her to take custody of her son. "However, the boy’s mother said she was now living in Bhubaneswar and it was difficult to maintain the boy on her part as he used to run away," he added.

The district child welfare committee members will visit the shelter home this week, interrogate its officials and likely also summon the deceased’s mother for questioning. Sources said the woman’s husband has passed away and she has three sons after the death of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilachal Seva Pratisthan Puri Police NCPCR Odisha child shelter home Shelter home death
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp