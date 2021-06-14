STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District administration takes charge of COVID-19 orphans in Odisha's Sundargarh

So far, 22 children have been identified in the district including four kids of Koida and Rajgangpur blocks who lost their parents to COVID-19 recently.

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As part of the heightened efforts to rehabilitate children orphaned during the pandemic, the Sundargarh district administration has taken charge of 22  kids including four who lost their parents to COVID-19.

Sundargarh child welfare committee (CWC) authorities believe that the number of orphaned children may go up to 100. While 16 of the kids have been kept at different children’s homes, the rest six are lodged in their close relatives' place. The CWC is overseeing the welfare of these children. 

Following the Supreme Court’s direction, the district administration intensified efforts to identify children orphaned during the pandemic a fortnight back. CWC chairperson RC Behera said as per the court’s instruction, a portal meant for the purpose is being updated on a daily basis.

So far, 22 children have been identified in the district including four kids of Koida and Rajgangpur blocks who lost their parents to COVID-19 recently. The rest 18 children lost their parents to non-Covid reasons. 

The block development officers (BDOs) are gathering information from village to panchayat levels and sharing it with the district rural development agency (DRDA). Similarly, the urban local bodies (ULBs) are identifying such kids in four towns including the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).  

Behera said as per guidelines, the Sundargarh Collector would act as guardian of these orphans while the CWC would be the caretaker.

The district administration would take complete responsibility of children who lost their parents to COVID including all basic needs, education, health and upbringing till the age of 21. Kids who lost their parents to non-COVID reasons would be settled as per the usual rehabilitation policy.

Children who wish to stay with their close relatives would be allowed to do so and the administration would extend all permissible support to the caretakers and ensure that the children are not exploited. The CWC chairperson further informed that majority of the identified orphans hail from poor family background. 

District child protection officer S Jena said counselling is also being provided to these children. Sundargarh has 14 child care institutions including 10 children’s homes.

