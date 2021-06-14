STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HI appoints ad hoc committee to manage Odisha’s hockey affairs

HI wrote a letter to the Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) president Jagmohan Pattnaik on June 7 and requested to nominate a representative of the OOA to the ad hoc committee as a member.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that has surprised many, Hockey India (HI), the apex body of Indian hockey, has formed an ad hoc committee to manage hockey in Odisha. It also nominated Bhola Nath Singh as the chairman of the committee. 

Singh is currently president of Jharkhand Hockey Association.

Interestingly, Olympian and legend Dilip Tirkey has been nominated as the athletic representative in the ad hoc panel.

In this context, HI wrote a letter to the Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) president Jagmohan Pattnaik on June 7 and requested to nominate a representative of the OOA to the ad hoc committee as a member.

The announcement has taken Hockey Odisha, the association from the State, by surprise.

“Without terminating the existing Hockey Odisha, it is hard to comprehend why HI formed an ad hoc committee,” said Hockey Odisha secretary Pratap Satapathy.

Hockey Odisha is one of the founder members of HI and registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1960.

It has its own registered by-laws, which provides the manner of the election of the office-bearers, he added.

In the past, the Hockey Odisha men and women teams have won many titles in different national tournaments.

The State has produced players like Dilip Tirkey, Lazrus Barla, Prabodh Trikey, William Khalko, Jyoti Sunita Kulu, Birendra Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo and Lilima Minz.

Satpathy said, the unconditional support of the Odisha government to Indian hockey is incomparable with any other state.

Simultaneously, with the guidance of the State government, the State’s hockey association has helped produce many male and female players for the country, he added. 

The Hockey Odisha secretary said, HI is not in a position to host any national-level tournaments which is why it is unfathomable what was the emergency to create an ad hoc committee that is truly “unconstitutional.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India Bhola Nath Singh Jharkhand Hockey Association Dilip Tirkey Odisha Olympic Association
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp