Odisha: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation makes city monsoon-ready

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Timely completion of desilting of drains in key areas in the city by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has proved beneficial as monsoon rains have started pouring in the city. Usually, heavy rains lead to large scale water-logging in case of clogged drains.

However, this year, the civic body identified around 232 drains in the low-lying areas which needed de-clogging and cleaning before the monsoons and began desiltation drive in the first week of May. Enforcement Office of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, "After proper assessment of possible water-logging areas, around 117 sanitation workers were engaged in Sambalpur and 25 in Burla and Hirakud for manual cleaning."

"Alongside, mechanical cleaning is also on at multiple locations, especially near Mahanadi ghats, with four excavators. Around 90 per cent of drains have been covered and the remaining will be completed in a week," he added.

The city area has been divided into multiple sectors to tackle water-logging problem smoothly with a team designated for each sector. The two high-power pumping station at Balibandha and Binakhandi have been made operational and other pump sets also been serviced and kept ready to deal with any water-logging issues, he informed.

"The desiltation of Dhobijoar Nullah, a major drain of the city, is being carried out by the irrigation department and is in its last phase," said Mohanty, adding that this will ensure smooth flow of rainwater from all areas of the city.

Every year, low-lying areas of Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board Colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara experience water-logging causing inconvenience to the residents.