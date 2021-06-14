Tete seeks govt help for farmers deprived of finance

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the farmers of the district failing to get financial assistance from different Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) and Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (SDCCBL) to commence agriculture operations, MLA Kusum Tete has sought the intervention of the Cooperation department.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary of the department on Saturday, Tete said she has received multiple representations from farmers who have been facing a tough time getting agriculture finance in this kharif crop season. Tete reiterated that the farmers are in distress with the Covid-19 pandemic further eroding their financial strength which is why they need support to get back on their feet.

Every year, LAMPSs extend financial assistance to farmers from Akshaya Tritiya till completion of harvesting as per different schemes of the State government. Under Component A, farmers are provided crop loan, while under Component B financial assistance is provided for seeds, fertilizer, pesticide and farm equipment. Tete alleged that this year the LAMPS have expressed their inability to extend any support and are turning away farmers seeking assistance under Component B. For Component A, farmers are being recommended to different branches of the SDCCBL.

Tete further noted that the SDCCBL is in a stalemate with cessation of financial powers of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in additional charge of Secretary and suggested to appoint Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies as CEO-cum-Secretary to end the deadlock, she suggested.

Speaking to TNIE, Tete claimed the appointment of the CEO-cum-Secretary Suresh Chandra Das by the SDCCBL’s Board of Directors is in violation of norms along with being arbitrary and unlawful as it is not approved by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the Cooperation department.

Despite all this, Das is unlawfully continuing in office and has illegally appointed/engaged others as farmers continue to suffer, she added. On the day, a group of farmers sent a letter to Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan to this effect. Tete also drew the attention of Kalyan in another letter urging him to take immediate action against Das.