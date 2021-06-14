Two fake journalists held for ransacking COVID isolation ward in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of ransacking the COVID isolation ward of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and misbehaving with the staff nurse.

The accused are Pradipta Pradhan and Narayan Prasad Nanda. Posing as journalists, the duo went to the isolation ward and alleged that there were no facilities for patients. They later met the DHH authorities but were not satisfied with the assurance.

In a fit of anger, the duo damaged a fan in the ward before entering the sister's duty room where they abused the staff. When personnel of the DHH police outpost staff intervened, they too were abused. Following the incident, Jagatsinghpur ADMO Ajaya Swain lodged a complaint against the accused basing on which police registered a case and arrested the duo. The accused were produced in court.