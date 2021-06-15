Admin comes to aid of kids  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration on Monday made arrangements to supply food to the nine-year-old boy who is staying with his Covid-infected teenage sister in a one-room house at Nayabazaar in Paradip after both their parents tested positive. The move comes in wake of publication of a news report titled ‘Parents in Covid hospital, Child left alone with infected minor sister’ in TNIE highlighting the plight of the minors.

On the direction of Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, executive officer of Paradip municipality Sourindra Routray and district child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout went to Nayabazaar and met the children’s well-wishers. A social organisation was asked to provide food to the minors till their parents return from Covid care centre after discharge. The boy has been staying with his 13-year-old infected sister since the last four days.