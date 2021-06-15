STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-month deadline for decision on Aska sub-division

The Orissa High Court has set a four-month deadline for the State government to consider and take a decision on the demand for according sub-division status to Aska in Ganjam district.

Published: 15th June 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set a four-month deadline for the State government to consider and take a decision on the demand for according sub-division status to Aska in Ganjam district.A single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath set the deadline after hearing a PIL filed on the issue by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP). In the petition, BBP president Surendra Panigrahi had sought a direction to the Principal Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management Department) to consider his representation in the matter of creation of Aska sub-division.

While disposing of the petition on June 9, Justice Rath said, “Considering the request involved herein, this Court directs the application filed pending for consideration of the Principal Secretary may be considered giving due regard and involving any party likely to be affected, by completing the entire exercise within a period of four months”.

The petition sought carving out of the proposed Aska sub-division by inclusion of Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Hinjilikatu, Aska, Dharakote, Buguda and Seragad considering the practical difficulties of the people of these seven blocks. These seven blocks are within a radius/distance of 25 km from Aska and the town is a preferable place to be considered as a sub-division for the blocks.

