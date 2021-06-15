Odisha urges Centre to revise PVT hospitals’ vax quota from 25% to 5%

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to revise vaccine quota for private hospitals and allot more vaccines to the State so that people depending on the public hospitals would be benefited. In a letter to Union Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra called for modification of the private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 to 95:5 keeping in mind the ground realities.

Mohapatra said the presence of private hospitals in Odisha is very limited, accounting for only about five per cent (pc) of the total healthcare sector in the State. “The allocation to private hospitals should be five pc and not 25 pc as mentioned in the revised guideline. Further, the share of the private sector may be handed over to the State government for subsequent mobilisation and allocation to private hospitals,” he wrote.

The revised guidelines for implementation of Covid vaccination programme will come into effect from June 21 across the country. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is bearing the cost of vaccines for the entire population of 18 years and above.Meanwhile, the Health department has also directed districts to expedite the second dose vaccination of people, aged above 45 years. The collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs have been handed over the list of beneficiaries to ensure that they receive their second dose as per schedule.

As per the Co-WIN database, though 64,465 healthcare workers, 34,893 frontline workers and 93,191 beneficiaries in all 30 districts in the State are already due for second dose, they are yet to be vaccinated.

Among the districts, Ganjam has maximum 13,139 people, including 3,659 HCWs and 2,239 FLWs due for vaccination, followed by Sundargarh 9,250 including 5,914 HCWs and 1,810 FLWs; Koraput 8,633 including 1,425 HCWs and 1,507 FLWs; Mayurbhanj 8,020 including 4,285 HCWs and 1,212 FLWs and Cuttack 7,000, including 4,530 HCWs and 1,317 FLWs.

“We have asked the officials to track and mobilise the beneficiaries due for a second dose through ASHA/Anganwadi or health workers for immediate vaccination. They will regularly monitor the second dose coverage for timely vaccination. On-site vaccination of such drop out beneficiaries can be planned on priority at the nearby centres,” Mohapatra said.