STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Oppn targets govt over ‘PMAY’ neglect

Nine districts have not received a single PMAY-G house while the coastal districts have cornered a lion’s share

Published: 15th June 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition political parties are up in arms against the State government for ignoring nine districts during distribution of 8.22 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).What is baffling is that the tribal-dominated districts like Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sundargarh have not received a single PMAY-G house while the coastal districts have cornered a lion’s share. The other three districts, which have been ignored, are Bargarh, Boudh and Sambalpur. 

The Centre has allocated 8.17 lakh houses to the State for 2021-22 and given the responsibility to the State for selection of eligible beneficiaries left out from the permanent wait list (PWL) of PMAY-G. This allocation was against the government’s demand for sanction of 14.94 lakh houses which included 7.87 lakh for Fani-affected families and 6.07 lakh PWL left out beneficiaries from 16 non-Fani affected districts.

Fixing the district-wise target, the Panchayati Raj department has sanctioned highest 1,47,494 houses to Mayurbhanj district followed by 97,220 to Puri, 90,231 to Balasore and 84,582 to Keonjhar. Tribal-dominated Kandhamal district has been allotted 374 units, 156 for Gajapati, 876 for Deogarh and 4 for Jharsuguda.

While seeding 2.16 houses with job cards issued under MGNREGS, the department has requested the collectors for mapping of the remaining 6.07 lakh households (beneficiaries) and uploading the same in Awaas+ by June 18. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,810 crore under PMAY which includes the State share of Rs 1,524 crore for current fiscal. “It seems the government has allocated maximum number of houses to districts affected by cyclone Yaas and Fani. What I fail to fathom is that how could there be no left out beneficiaries from PWL in 9 districts which have been denied,” wondered BJP State vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and other western regions are migration-prone districts and incidence of poverty is very high. By not allocating a single PMAY house to these districts demonstrates that 100 per cent saturation has been achieved in rural house programme, he said. “The BJD government’s love and concern for Western Odisha is quite apparent from this list of PMAY-G district wise target allotment,” said Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo.Senior Congress leader Pradeep Majhi said his party condemned the step-motherly treatment of the BJD government to KBK region where poverty is still prevalent. 

Dist-wise allotment

97,220 houses to Puri 
90,231 to Balasore 
84,582 to Keonjhar
374 to Kandhamal 
156 to Gajapati 
876 to Deogarh 
4 to Jharsuguda

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp