UTP’s bid to escape foiled  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Doctors and personnel of Ragadi sub-jail on Monday foiled the attempt of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) to escape from the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.The UTP, identified as Sheikh Hanif, was lodged in Ragadi sub-jail for the last two months. He was admitted to medicine ward of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) after he fell sick on Sunday.Sources said Sheikh went to the hospital washroom in the morning and locked the door from inside. While he was trying to escape, doctors and jail personnel managed to catch hold of him with the help of a security guard.Police said the UTP is being treated at the DHH with a special security arrangement.