Forth round serosurvey in three Odisha districts from June 16

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, is all set to start the fourth round sero-survey in three districts of Odisha from Wednesday. The four-day exercise to be undertaken in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts will determine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community. For the first time, children above the age of six years will be a part of the survey.

The three districts are part of 70 districts from 21 states where the first three rounds were conducted. The survey being conducted amid the second wave of the pandemic will cover the general population aged six years and above besides, the healthcare workers deployed in district hospitals. Around 500 samples, including 100 of healthcare workers, from every district will be collected.

“The districts have been divided into 10 clusters each. While the earlier sero-surveys were conducted among the adult population, sero-prevalence among the children is unknown. We will study the exposure of children and their antibody level against the virus,” said a research scientist at the RMRC.

The first round of national sero-surveillance was conducted from May 11 to June 4, the second round between August 17 and September 22 and the third round population-based survey between December 18 and January 6.

The last survey had indicated that three-fourth of the population were still susceptible and a higher sero-prevalence of SARS-COV2 infection in urban areas compared to the rural areas. The Health department has directed Collectors and CDMOs of the three districts to provide all logistic support.