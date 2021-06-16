STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forth round serosurvey in three Odisha districts from June 16

The three districts are part of 70 districts from 21 states where the first three rounds were conducted.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker notes down reading from the samples collected for serological test.

A health worker notes down reading from the samples collected for serological test. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, is all set to start the fourth round sero-survey in three districts of Odisha from Wednesday. The four-day exercise to be undertaken in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts will determine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community. For the first time, children above the age of six years will be a part of the survey.

The three districts are part of 70 districts from 21 states where the first three rounds were conducted. The survey being conducted amid the second wave of the pandemic will cover the general population aged six years and above besides, the healthcare workers deployed in district hospitals. Around 500 samples, including 100 of healthcare workers, from every district will be collected.   

“The districts have been divided into 10 clusters each. While the earlier sero-surveys were conducted among the adult population, sero-prevalence among the children is unknown. We will study the exposure of children and their antibody level against the virus,” said a research scientist at the RMRC.

The first round of national sero-surveillance was conducted from May 11 to June 4, the second round between August 17 and September 22 and the third round population-based survey between December 18 and January 6.

The last survey had indicated that three-fourth of the population were still susceptible and a higher sero-prevalence of SARS-COV2 infection in urban areas compared to the rural areas.  The Health department has directed Collectors and CDMOs of the three districts to provide all logistic support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RMRC COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus coronavirus
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp