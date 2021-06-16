STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Another minor girl of Nayagarh goes missing

A six-year-old girl reportedly went missing from her house in a Naxal-affected area of Nayagarh district on June 12.  

Published: 16th June 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

missing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A six-year-old girl reportedly went missing from her house in a Naxal-affected area of Nayagarh district on June 12.  The child was playing outside her house at Dhundugadia village under Banigochha police limits before she went missing. After a frantic search, her parents approached the police on Sunday. 

The Nayagarh district had been in news last year after skeletal remains of a five-year-old girl were recovered at Jadupur village on July 23 last year. She was allegedly sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered

A case has been registered by Banigochha police under Section 363 of IPC (kidnapping). Two teams have been formed and search operation is continuing. As the village is situated in an interior forest region, the police are able to conduct searches only during daytime, said Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria.

An officer, who had earlier worked with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police, and a sub-inspector having an idea of the geography of the region are leading the two teams.Police have also conducted searches at the nearby water bodies. “All angles are being probed including whether she is with any relative or was attacked by a wild animal,” said a police officer.

As per report, 13,016 children are missing in Odisha. About 1,751 children went missing in the State in the last one year. Odisha Police has traced 598 children in the last one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp