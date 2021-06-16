Another minor girl of Nayagarh goes missing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A six-year-old girl reportedly went missing from her house in a Naxal-affected area of Nayagarh district on June 12. The child was playing outside her house at Dhundugadia village under Banigochha police limits before she went missing. After a frantic search, her parents approached the police on Sunday.

The Nayagarh district had been in news last year after skeletal remains of a five-year-old girl were recovered at Jadupur village on July 23 last year. She was allegedly sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered

A case has been registered by Banigochha police under Section 363 of IPC (kidnapping). Two teams have been formed and search operation is continuing. As the village is situated in an interior forest region, the police are able to conduct searches only during daytime, said Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria.

An officer, who had earlier worked with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police, and a sub-inspector having an idea of the geography of the region are leading the two teams.Police have also conducted searches at the nearby water bodies. “All angles are being probed including whether she is with any relative or was attacked by a wild animal,” said a police officer.

As per report, 13,016 children are missing in Odisha. About 1,751 children went missing in the State in the last one year. Odisha Police has traced 598 children in the last one year.