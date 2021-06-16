DCHs make merry as CMC looks the other way

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Gross irregularities in treatment of patients have come to fore at designated Covid hospitals (DCHs) set up at private hospitals across the city by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Acting on allegations levelled by attendants of patients admitted to the DCHs, the Cuttack Development Enforcement Force (CDEF) has been raiding the DCHs for the last few days.

During a raid at Mediera DCH near College Square, a team of CDEF which also comprised doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital, found gross negligence in treatment of patients and unavailability of required infrastructure. One of the doctors, who was part of the team, said the DCH did not have adequate doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff. He said necessary investigations required for treating Covid patients with comorbidities were not conducted at the facility where an Ayush doctor was found taking care of critical patients.

Around 50 patients undergoing treatment at the DCH had alleged that the doctors were not conducting rounds of the wards to take stock of their health condition. The team had to shift some critical patients whose oxygen saturation level had started falling drastically to other DCHs.

The CDEF has submitted a detailed inspection report to CMC, CDMO&PH and district Covid nodal officer suggesting not to admit new patients to Mediera DCH till the hospital comes up with adequate health staff and other necessary arrangements for proper treatment of Covid patients.

Though CMC allowed Mediera DCH to treat Covid patients on June 5, it is yet to engage a nodal officer to check whether necessary arrangements were in place at the facility. The CDEF team had also inspected Rudra DCH and found discrepancies in the number of beds at the ICU and High Dependency Unit. Sources said CMC authorities are allowing private hospitals to run DCHs without verifying their capability to handle Covid patients. The civic body is also paying the DCHs basing on CDMO&PH’s report without reconciling the expenditure sheets. The civic body has so far paid `26 crore to eight DHCs for treatment of Covid patients.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das who claimed to have been inspecting the infrastructure at private hospitals before allowing to run the DCHs said she is yet to receive CDEF’s inspection report. “We are inspecting the DCHs at regular intervals. Necessary action will be initiated against the DCH concerned after receiving the inspection report,” she assured.