STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Help pours in for Krishna and infant brother

Support has started pouring in for the seven-year-old girl Krishna whose story of tending to her infant brother after losing both her parents to Covid-19 within a month made it to the headlines.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Support has started pouring in for the seven-year-old girl Krishna whose story of tending to her infant brother after losing both her parents to Covid-19 within a month made it to the headlines. Bhograi MLA and Chairperson of Balasore District Planning Board Ananta Das on Tuesday provided assistance of Rs 10,000 on behalf of the district Red Cross Society.

The story which was widely circulated on social media saw MLA Das along with District Child Protection Officer Youvak Majhi, Bhograi Tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda, Additional Tehsildar Santosh Kumar Panigrahi and BDO Satyajit Rout paying a visit to Nimathpur village. They met Krishna along with her grandfather Ramnarayan Panda and uncle Debasis Panda, who were looking after the children. 

FULL REPORT | After losing parents, 7-year-old tends to newborn brother

As the family of Krishna refused to leave the children at the child care unit of the district administration, Das assured that all help will be extended in raising the sibling duo. Krishna’s father Kamalesh was working in the Safety Department of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar and mother Smita was serving as staff nurse at Acharya Harihar Cancer Hospital in Cuttack. 

While Smita lost her battle to Covid a week after delivering the baby boy in Cuttack, Kamalesh succumbed to the virus a few weeks later in Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims covid deaths
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp