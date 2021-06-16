STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT seeks fresh report on illegal laterite stone mining in Khurda

NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata expressed its disappointment while taking note of the committee’s report on Monday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the latest report submitted by the four-member committee constituted by it to look into allegations of illegal laterite stone mining in Khurda region.

The committee comprises member secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority,  a senior scientist/engineer of Central Pollution Control Board, representative of State Pollution Control Board and district magistrate of Khurda. NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata expressed its disappointment while taking note of the committee’s report on Monday.

The Bench comprising B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) observed that the report was absolutely slipshod and the committee had failed to pinpoint and identify the persons involved in illegal mining of laterite stone. Accordingly, the bench directed the committee to submit a fresh report identifying the persons running the illegal quarries before the matter is taken up for hearing next on July 22.

The committee was constituted basing on a petition filed by Bidu Bhusan Harichandan alleging illegal laterite stone mining at 40 different sites in Khurda district to an extent of 500 acre encompassing several villages including Tapanga, Anda and Jhinkijhari under Nijigarh  Tapang panchayat.  The petition had alleged that the illegal quarrying areas involved amongst others cashew jungle, rural jungle and grazing land and in the process of the mining activities, trees were being felled for clearing the area.

While Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the petitioner, Papiya Banerjee Bihani and Gora Chand Roy Choudhury appeared as counsels for Odisha State Pollution Control Board, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority respectively. Taking note of an affidavit filed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, the bench also directed the committee to report whether Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was followed while permitting the shrine administration to mine in the area.

The affidavit had stated that 26 laterite stone quarries have been detected over temple land in Dakhineswar, Nijagarh Tapanga, Jhinkijhari, Narsingh Prasad, Chhatipur and Dhaulimunha in Khurda district. The Khurda Sub-Collector had published notice for auction of these quarries.
 

