Odisha: Police release posters of woman killed 9 years back

Police on Tuesday circulated photographs of an unidentified woman who was allegedly murdered nine years back. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Police on Tuesday circulated photographs of an unidentified woman who was allegedly murdered nine years back. Chandaka police had recovered the woman’s body from Gothapatna on the outskirts of the city on May 27, 2012. 

They were able to only ascertain that the victim was a native of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and a case of unnatural death was registered. However, post-mortem report indicated that she was killed following which a murder case was registered. But her identity has not been established or accused arrested so far.

A team from Chandaka police station will visit Kamakhyanagar this week to put up posters of the woman and attempt to ascertain her identity by inquiring with the locals. At a recent review meeting, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash had directed the officers to re-investigate the cases of the victims/deceased whose identities have not been established yet. 

“Since 2008 to date, the identities of about 10 victims who were possibly murdered have not been established. Efforts are being made to establish their identities and subsequently nab the accused involved in the crimes,” said Dash.

48 cases in Sundargarh
Rourkela: Sundargarh district reported 48 new Covid cases on Tuesday. Eight of the fresh cases were reported from Rourkela city. With recovery of 241 cases on the day, the district now has 1,609 active cases. However, two more patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 312 in the district. 

