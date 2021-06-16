STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police rescue family from gun-toting youth

The love-lorn accused arrested after five-hour-long operation

Accused Bikram Panda

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Balangir Police on Tuesday put on display a professional act of hostage crisis handling by rescuing three members of a family from a love-lorn youth who had pinned them down at gunpoint in their Shantipada home in the town on Tuesday. 

He was nabbed by police after a five-hour-long operation that included a prolonged negotiation. The youth was identified as Bikram Panda, a resident of Talapada in Balangir town. Sources said at around 8 am in the morning, Bikram barged into the house of Dibya Lochan Hota, the girl’s uncle, with a country-made gun and took three members of the family hostage. He insisted on meeting the girl. 

The accused is said to have committed the act as he was upset over rejection of his marriage proposal by kin of the girl with whom he was allegedly in love. “Before I could respond, he pulled out a gun and inquired about the whereabouts of my niece. When I told him she had gone to work at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, he asked me to contact her. The youth then pointed the pistol at my son and threatened to shoot him,” said Dibya.

Sensing threat to their life, Dibya, his wife and son ran into the kitchen and bolted the doors from inside. They also informed police about their situation. Balangir Town police led by the local SDPO and Fire personnel rushed to the spot. After Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar arrived at the scene, he started negotiating with Bikram to release the hostages. In the meantime, a police team wearing bullet-proof vests entered the first floor of the house through a window and rescued the trio by using ladder and ropes.

After the rescue operation, police shifted attention to capture the youth who had locked himself in a room. Bikram’s friends were brought to the spot to talk him into surrendering but in vain. Later, Kusalkar himself led a team into the house and engaged in a conversation with the accused. However, Bikram reportedly fired two-three blank shots. Police broke open the door and managed to overpower the youth.

One of the accused’s friends said Bikram was in love with the girl who stayed in Dibya’s house. “Bikram was upset because the girl’s family members had fixed her marriage to someone else,” he said and added that his friend had no criminal history. Following his arrest, Bikram was taken to Balangir Town police for questioning. SP Kusalkar said further investigation is on.

