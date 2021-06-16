Sero-survey of children in Koraput from today

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 10-member team of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) arrived in the district to carry out the sero-survey of children that kicks off on Wednesday.

As part of the exercise, samples of 400 children between 6-18 years of age will be collected from Jeypore, Borrigumma, Semiliguda, Koraput, Boipariguda, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Lamataput. Koraput ADMO Arun Padhi said, all logistic support to the team in conducting the sero-survey is being provided.

Meanwhile, the district health administration has appealed people not to get misled by false information over death of a child due to vaccination. The child, around two months old, from Ghatguda village in Semiliguda, died 16 hours after a routine immunisation by local health staff on June 9. Subsequent inquiry led by chief district medical officer (CDMO) Makaranda Behura ruled out vaccination as cause of the infant’s death.