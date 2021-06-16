Shopkeepers attack Erasama tehsildar for enforcing lockdown  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irked over strict enforcement of lockdown norms in Erasama, irate shopkeepers attacked the local tehsildar by pelting stones at his vehicle on Monday. A team led by Erasama tehsildar Chadhury Pragyan Nanda Das found three shops selling non-essentials at Japa Chowk in violation of lockdown guidelines. The officials forced the owners to close their shops immediately and resumed patrolling in the area.

Miffed over the action, the shopkeepers detained the tehsildar’s vehicle and pelted stones at the team. Though Das and other staff managed to escape unhurt, the vehicle was damaged in the attack. Later, Das lodged a complaint with Erasama police in this connection. Erasama IIC Liza Ranee Biswal said basing on the tehsildar’s FIR, police registered a case and arrested one of the accused identified as Chandan Behera. He was produced in court and efforts are on to nab the others involved in the attack, she added.

Sources said in view of the rise in Covid cases in Erasama, Kujang and Balikuda, the district administration has directed local tehsildars to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines. The instruction came after it was found that people in rural areas are thronging local markets in large numbers during the ongoing three-day Raja festival throwing safety guidelines to the wind.

Shops dealing with non-essentials such as clothes, cosmetics and stationery items are doing business by defying the restrictions in rural markets of Kujang, Balitutha, Erasama and Rahama bazaar. These shops are witnessing massive crowd, mostly women and girls, during the festival. The administration has already shut down Kujang market until further orders due to rampant violation of Covid protocols.