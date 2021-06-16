STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Show cause notice to Cuttack drug wholesaler 

Besides, he had purchased drugs from a fictitious manufacturer, which is violation of section 18 (a)(i) of the Act.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Drugs Control Administration on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Cuttack-based pharmaceutical wholesaler Medilloyd Medicament Pvt Ltd in connection with the seizure of spurious Covid drugs.

Deputy Drug Controller-cum-Licensing Authority Mamina Patnaik has asked the pharmaceutical wholesaler to reply within three days, failing which action as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules will be initiated.

The wholesaler has been issued show cause notice on three clauses as purchase record of drugs intended for resale/wholesale was not maintained and he failed to provide documents during the inspection. Besides, he had purchased drugs from a fictitious manufacturer, which is violation of section 18 (a)(i) of the Act.

The wholesaler had allegedly purchased 58,000 spurious anti-viral drug Favipiravir (Favimax 400) tablets from one Max Relief Health Care, Uttar Pradesh, out of which he had supplied 40,600 tablets to Mahadev Medicals and Surgicals, Gwalior.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp