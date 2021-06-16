Show cause notice to Cuttack drug wholesaler 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Drugs Control Administration on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Cuttack-based pharmaceutical wholesaler Medilloyd Medicament Pvt Ltd in connection with the seizure of spurious Covid drugs.

Deputy Drug Controller-cum-Licensing Authority Mamina Patnaik has asked the pharmaceutical wholesaler to reply within three days, failing which action as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules will be initiated.

The wholesaler has been issued show cause notice on three clauses as purchase record of drugs intended for resale/wholesale was not maintained and he failed to provide documents during the inspection. Besides, he had purchased drugs from a fictitious manufacturer, which is violation of section 18 (a)(i) of the Act.

The wholesaler had allegedly purchased 58,000 spurious anti-viral drug Favipiravir (Favimax 400) tablets from one Max Relief Health Care, Uttar Pradesh, out of which he had supplied 40,600 tablets to Mahadev Medicals and Surgicals, Gwalior.