Sital Sasthi a low-key affair this year too

Celebration of the historic Sital Sasthi Yatra began without the usual fanfare on Tuesday night. 

Published: 16th June 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Celebration of the historic Sital Sasthi Yatra began without the usual fanfare on Tuesday night. One of the most popular festivals of Western Odisha, the festival attracts huge crowd from across the region. But due to the prevailing pandemic situation, it will be a muted affair for the second consecutive year. 

Sital Sasthi, which marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is celebrated to welcome monsoon on the sixth day of the fortnight of Odia month of ‘Jyestha’. Working president of the joint coordination committee of Sital Sasthi festival Amulya Mishra said, “It is unfortunate that we have not been able to celebrate the divine marriage with the usual grandeur for the second year in a row.

However, we will have to adhere to the guidelines to ensure safety of all. The marriage was solemnised as per rituals in the temple with the participation of only a few committee members including parents of both the deities along with some eminent locals of the area.” He further said the marriage of the deities is part of an age-old ritual and cannot be skipped. Those allowed to attend the festival have been instructed to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

However, the ‘Barajatri’ procession and the ‘Nagar Parikrama’ ritual, the two vital components of the festival, will not be held this year to avoid public gathering in the city.  The home-coming procession of the divine couple, which starts on the second night and culminates in the afternoon of the third day, is a major attraction of the festival. Over 7,000 artistes from different states perform at the carnival. 

Last year, the procession was limited to darshan for devotees and participation of a few people. This year, it has been skipped. Many locals expressed their disappointment over the low-key celebration. Subham Mishra of Pattnaik Pada said, “The government should consider the religious sentiments of people in some parts of the State. If Ratha Yatra can be allowed, Sital Sasthi too could be held with proper safety measures. It is disheartening that the festival will be a low-key affair this year too.”

