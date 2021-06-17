Cyclone Yaas: Minister directs Tata Power to speed up restoration 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With many interior pockets of Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts going without electricity even after three weeks of the cyclone Yaas, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed Tata Power to restore power supply to the affected areas as early as possible.

As IMD has predicted more rains in the coming days, further delay in the restoration works in low lying and waterlogged areas would prove costly. Reviewing power restoration in the cyclone affected areas at a high level meeting here, the Energy Minister said the Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has a tough job in hand to ensure dedicated power supply to Balasore district headquarters under the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) scheme.

The Minister, who had been camping at Balasore before the cyclone hit the Odisha coast to monitor the post-cyclone restoration work, was not happy with the progress of the restoration works in tribal-dominated Raibania areas and flood prone Jaleswar block of Balasore district.