Four more jails being readied for ISO tag

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the State government’s 5T initiative, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has decided to apply for ISO certification for four more jails this year to boost its reform activities.

Special Jail at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar and sub-jail at Jeypore in Koraput district have recently bagged the ISO certificates for reforms and correctional activities leading to transformation in the prisons. The directorate will submit proposals for ISO certification of four more jails at Jamujhari, Baripada, Balasore and Keonjhar soon.

DG of Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay said the applications will be based on criteria like reforms including skill development, stress management for inmates, enhancing their occupational abilities, cleanliness and hygiene, and other correctional services implemented in the jails.

Officials said though ISO certification is not mandatory for the jails, prison departments in other states have been applying for the same to motivate and encourage their staff and make better living conditions for the inmates. “The third party conducting the inspection charges Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 on an average and the certification is not renewed if the condition for the applied criteria does not meet the required standards,” said a senior official.