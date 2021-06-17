Meet on Srimandir rituals  

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar held discussions with Daita servitors on Wednesday over ‘Snana Purnima’ rituals, scheduled for June 24.

The servitors agreed to render their services by adhering to Covid protocols. A meeting with Chhatisha Nijog, the apex body of temple servitors, will be held soon and a detailed SOP be issued in this regard soon, Kumar said.

SJTA sources said work to replace the worn-out temple doors with new ones has already begun. Around 15 carpenters have been engaged in this work. Later, silver plating of doors will be taken up.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based devotee has donated 1,345 kg of silver for coating of Srimandir doors. Once the wood work is completed, permission will be sought from (ASI) for silver coating.