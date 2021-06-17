STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1 with more relaxations

The districts have been divided into two categories. Districts with TPR of 5 per cent or less are kept in Category-A while those with more than 5 per cent are in Category-B.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:54 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With a gradual improvement in the Covid-19 situation and steady fall in test positivity rate (TPR) in many districts, the State government on Wednesday announced further relaxation in commercial activities while extending partial lockdown for two more weeks till 5 am of July 1.

Making the announcement, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, the relaxations are based on ground-level situation with 17 districts which have gone into green zone to have more easing of restrictions than the rest. The districts have been divided into two categories. Districts with TPR of 5 per cent or less are kept in Category-A while those with more than 5 per cent are in Category-B.

All shops except shopping malls in 17 districts of southern and western Odisha - undivided Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur and Sundargarh - are allowed to transact business from 6 am to 5 pm.  However, the restriction on opening of hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and salons will continue, he said and added that weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue across the State.

“After taking all parameters concerning the present pandemic situation into consideration, the State government decided to impose a partial lockdown across the State from the morning of June 17,” Mahapatra said. The current phase of lockdown was scheduled to end on Thursday morning.

The Chief Secretary said that shops selling essential goods in 13 districts mostly from coastal districts and coming under Category-B have been allowed to open from 6 am to 1 pm against the existing timing of 7 am to 11 am.

Keeping in view the livelihood of milk farmers, the government has decided to open sweet shops during these limited hours. They are only allowed to give parcels. Similarly, street vending of food for takeaway is allowed in the 17 districts falling under Category-A. Automobile sale and service, sale of cycle and other livelihood activities exempted from restriction are allowed to function.

There is good news for morning walkers and joggers. The restriction imposed on them has been lifted but parks and gyms will remain closed.

Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1 with more relaxations

The Chief Secretary said that all essential services, transportation of goods, industrial and construction activities will continue without any hindrance. The restriction on public transport, marriage ceremonies, meetings, social gatherings and opening of temples will remain in force till the lockdown is lifted.

While lifting restrictions on inter-state movement with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the State government has opened border check posts which were so far sealed. However, the check posts on the Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal border will not be allowed for vehicular movement except goods transport till Covid situation improves in the two neighbouring states, Mahapatra said. Government and private offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent of their employees. 

