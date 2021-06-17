STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Ration card allowed as identity proof for Covid vaccination

Published: 17th June 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a big relief for people facing trouble to get Covid shot due to lack of identity proof, the State government on Wednesday made it clear that ration cards with photo can be entertained for vaccination.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed ration cards with photo issued by the State government under National Food Security Act (NFSA) as an official document for vaccination. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the ration card, which has details like name, gender, photo and age, can now be taken as prescribed photo ID proof for verification of beneficiary prior to the vaccination. 

“This will further improve access for BPL/Antyodaya category beneficiaries. The Ministry will make necessary provisions in the Co-WIN portal. The collectors and municipal commissioners have been directed to communicate the instruction to all programme officers, managers, vaccinators and verifiers for its implementation in the vaccination programme and create awareness in their respective areas,” he said.

Earlier, there were seven prescribed photo ID cards for verification of beneficiary and recently Unique Disability ID Card (UDID) was also included. The State government has also asked five municipal corporations to administer second dose Covishield to people set to travel abroad for study, job and sports events before the mandated 84 days as per prescribed guidelines.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,56,473 people were administered vaccines through 1,151 session sites across 29 districts on Wednesday. There was no session in Puri district.  

