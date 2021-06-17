STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports 641 Covid deaths in 15 days

Facing backlash for under-reporting of Covid fatalities, Odisha recorded 641 deaths in the first half of June as 44 more were added in last 24 hours.

Published: 17th June 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cremation, Covid death, Kerala

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash for under-reporting of Covid fatalities, Odisha recorded 641 deaths in the first half of June as 44 more were added in last 24 hours. The new cases, however, came down to 3,535 during the period as tests dipped in the State. According to Health department, the 44 fatalities were reported from 18 districts. Among the deceased, aged 24 to 84 years, five were women and 28 without comorbidities. 

At an average of 42 deaths a day, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the month rose to 0.7 per cent (pc) from overall 0.2 pc recorded so far during the second wave of the pandemic. The CFR is more than one pc for the last four days as the fatalities went up when the infections are on the decline. Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Angul, Balasore and Sambalpur registered more deaths during the period. With this, the death toll soared to 3,432.

Reiterating that the fatality figures reflected now is due to the delay in audit of death related documents, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the districts have been directed to clear all the backlogs by end of this month. Asked whether there is any chance of Odisha releasing backlog deaths like other states, he said all Covid related deaths that took place during the first wave were cleared by December and death certificates issued.

“As decided, every death in Covid facilities and reported by private hospitals is being audited minutely. Starting from the bed tickets to diagnostics reports and treatment documents, everything is being checked by the district and state-level committees.

There may be delay in audit due to workload, but all deaths will be recorded,” he clarified. Of the 3,535 fresh cases, 2,016 were reported from quarantine and the remaining 1,519 were local contacts. The caseload has come down below 4,000 for the second consecutive day after mid-April, bringing down the active cases to 42,217.

Fatality rate

  • CFR in the month rose from 0.2 to 0.7 pc
  • Death toll soared to 3,432
  • CFR is more than one pc for last four days
  • 44 fatalities reported from 18 districts in last 24 hours
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp