Torture slur on cops, SI transferred   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten up brutally by four cops in Tirtol police station over construction of toilet in Nuagaon village. Though the incident reportedly took place on June 12, it came to light after the victim, identified as Rashmikant Sahoo, submitted a complaint to Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R seeking a probe on Wednesday.

Sources said Rashmikant’s mother Sulochana started construction of a toilet on a patch of land in Nuagaon village on June 1. However, her neighbours Dharanidhar Sahoo and his son Sunil opposed the construction and allegedly assaulted Sulochana. She lodged an FIR with Tirtol police in this regard.

On June 12, sub-inspector Anirudha Nayak called Rashmikant to Tirtol police station on the pretext of conducting probe into the matter. “On reaching the police station, the SI forcibly made me go inside another room to avoid surveillance by the CCTV camera. The three cops present inside assaulted me with plastic pipes. When I fell down, SI Nayak landed kicks on me,” the victim claimed.

Rashmikant further alleged that police forcefully took his signature on three empty sheets of paper. He sustained injuries in the police assault and was admitted to Raghunathpur hospital. SP Prakash said the SI has been transferred from Tirtol police station and asked to report at the headquarters. The sub-divisional police officer of Tirtol has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter, he added.