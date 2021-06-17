STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Torture slur on cops, SI transferred   

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten up brutally by four cops in Tirtol police station over construction of toilet in Nuagaon village.

Published: 17th June 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten up brutally by four cops in Tirtol police station over construction of toilet in Nuagaon village. Though the incident reportedly took place on June 12, it came to light after the victim, identified as Rashmikant Sahoo, submitted a complaint to Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R seeking a probe on Wednesday.

Sources said Rashmikant’s mother Sulochana started construction of a toilet on a patch of land in Nuagaon village on June 1. However, her neighbours Dharanidhar Sahoo and his son Sunil opposed the construction and allegedly assaulted Sulochana. She lodged an FIR with Tirtol police in this regard.

On June 12, sub-inspector Anirudha Nayak called Rashmikant to Tirtol police station on the pretext of conducting probe into the matter. “On reaching the police station, the SI forcibly made me go inside another room to avoid surveillance by the CCTV camera. The three cops present inside assaulted me with plastic pipes. When I fell down, SI Nayak landed kicks on me,” the victim claimed.

Rashmikant further alleged that police forcefully took his signature on three empty sheets of paper. He sustained injuries in the police assault and was admitted to Raghunathpur hospital. SP Prakash said the SI has been transferred from Tirtol police station and asked to report at the headquarters. The sub-divisional police officer of Tirtol has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp