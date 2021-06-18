Admin cautions public amid unlock cheer

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The relaxation of lockdown on Thursday brought cheer among the public in Ganjam district, particularly petty traders in Berhampur. While the markets witnessed crowds as usual, people were found moving with Covid appropriate behaviour.

However, the enforcement squads of the BeMC and police left nothing to chance and have stepped up vigil to prevent overcrowding in public places. Meanwhile, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange held a virtual meeting with district-level officials and directed them to strictly follow the “Pancha Sutri” rules for keeping cases of Covid-19 under check.

“Ganjam is under Category A due to lower cases but this is no time to be complacent. People must mask up and step outdoors only in emergency,” he said while detailing about the partial unlock guidelines.

On the other hand, despite decline in cases, Covid death toll continued to show a hike with three deaths on the day. The total toll now stands at 309. The district recorded 27 positive cases on the day, including 7 from BeMC limits.