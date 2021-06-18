COVID-19: Odisha's test result backlog at 2.39 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has a pending list of around 2.39 lakh Covid-19 test results to be uploaded in the portal of ICMR. Of the pending reports, the lab at SCB MCH, Cuttack has the highest 1.8 lakh test results to be uploaded to the national repository.

As the data discrepancies leading to huge backlogs were flagged in the ICMR portal, the State government directed the district officials to ensure that all pending test results are uploaded to the portal within two weeks or as quickly as possible. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra asked directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital and all CDMOs to designate a nodal officer for data uploading and make sure the test results are uploaded regularly.

The nodal officers will be in constant touch with laboratories to avoid such situations and see that all tests done in the districts are uploaded to the ICMR portal, the order stated. Mohapatra said the direction has been given after it was found some districts and laboratories were not uploading test result data to the ICMR portal in time creating a large number of backlogs.