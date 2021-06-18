STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari asks banks to improve CD ratio

Commercial banks operating in the State have failed to improve their performance to achieve the RBI norm of 60 per cent (pc) credit-deposit (CD) ratio.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commercial banks operating in the State have failed to improve their performance to achieve the RBI norm of 60 per cent (pc) credit-deposit (CD) ratio. While the CD ratio of banks basing on total utilisation of credit in the State by the end of December 2020 was 54.13 pc, it was 56 pc in the current fiscal.

Expressing concern over poor CD ratio in many districts, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari urged the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to take necessary steps in consultation with local heads of the banks concerned to improve the situation. Addressing the 163rd SLBC meeting virtually, Pujari said the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown an unprecedented challenge to life and livelihoods and the economy is in a bad shape. The banks have to play a proactive role in revival of the economy.

“I would like to impress upon all the bankers to show positive improvement and bring the ratio at par with the national average,” said Pujari. Highlighting the role of banks in strengthening the State’s economy that took a severe battering due to the pandemic, the Finance Minister urged the bankers to sanction credit to the priority sectors in order to achieve the target envisaged in the annual credit plan for 2021-22. He, however, praised the banks for liberal credit lending to women self-help groups (SHGs). The SHGs have achieved a turnover of `6,002 crore in the last fiscal due to credit facility from commercial banks.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised the bankers to continue with their credit support to agriculture and allied sectors which are the backbone of the State economy. Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena said it is a matter of concern that commercial banks failed to improve their CD ratio despite repeated request by the government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI CD ratio Niranjan Pujari
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp